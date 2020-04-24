312 Shares in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Acquired by Ayalon Holdings Ltd.

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 312 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paypal by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 825,501 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $79,033,000 after acquiring an additional 65,442 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paypal by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,592 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paypal by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,199 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Paypal by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 5,655 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paypal by 193.7% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 44,662 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,276,000 after acquiring an additional 29,454 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Paypal alerts:

In other news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 92,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.63, for a total value of $9,977,301.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,201 shares in the company, valued at $18,749,253.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $669,559.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,225,032.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 242,074 shares of company stock valued at $26,220,554 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Paypal from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Paypal from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Paypal from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Paypal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on Paypal in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.82.

PYPL opened at $115.24 on Friday. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $82.07 and a 12-month high of $124.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.39. The company has a market capitalization of $126.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.67, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.94.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Paypal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

See Also: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.