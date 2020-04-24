3,445 Shares in Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) Acquired by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 4.0% during the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Hadi Partovi bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.47 per share, with a total value of $1,109,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 290,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,118,805.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 14,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.84, for a total value of $1,250,496.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,362,395.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,091 shares of company stock valued at $6,137,725 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AAXN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Axon Enterprise from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Axon Enterprise from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub cut Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Axon Enterprise from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Axon Enterprise has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.71.

Shares of NASDAQ AAXN opened at $70.75 on Friday. Axon Enterprise Inc has a twelve month low of $49.80 and a twelve month high of $90.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7,333.00, a PEG ratio of 190.11 and a beta of 0.86.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 0.21% and a net margin of 0.17%. The business had revenue of $171.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Axon Enterprise Inc will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

