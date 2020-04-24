38,675 Shares in Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) Purchased by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 38,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 131.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 21,022 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 1.9% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 148,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 44.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 10,055 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 1.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 268,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares during the period.

In related news, CEO Thomas F. Karam bought 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.38 per share, for a total transaction of $478,500.00. Also, Director Kenneth Michael Burke bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.47 per share, with a total value of $89,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,715 shares in the company, valued at $110,476.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 130,000 shares of company stock valued at $791,200 in the last ninety days.

Equitrans Midstream stock opened at $8.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.13. Equitrans Midstream has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $22.29.

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $425.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.80 million.

ETRN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.18.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EQT. It doesn’t have business operations. The company was founded on February 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

