AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 225.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,923 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,503 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for 0.6% of Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,783,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,208,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,048 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,238,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,562,751,000 after buying an additional 2,928,045 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,428,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,259,000 after buying an additional 681,783 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $1,352,805,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,041,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,709,000 after buying an additional 2,592,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $82.04 on Friday. AbbVie Inc has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $97.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.00.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.54% and a net margin of 23.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

ABBV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.42.

In other news, Director Edward J. Rapp purchased 2,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.75 per share, with a total value of $263,781.25. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin purchased 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.82 per share, with a total value of $258,075.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,533.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $671,852 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

