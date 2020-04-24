Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) is Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,320 shares during the period. Accenture makes up 3.2% of Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $17,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 101,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,595,000 after buying an additional 5,803 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Accenture by 2.1% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,225 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Accenture by 2.1% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 49,769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Accenture by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,586,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,113,978,000 after purchasing an additional 318,660 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 6.9% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ACN. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Moffett Nathanson raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $227.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.38.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,251 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $218,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,178 shares in the company, valued at $4,406,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.18, for a total value of $149,778.90. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 24,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,325,019.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,208 shares of company stock worth $4,768,291. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $172.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.05. Accenture Plc has a twelve month low of $137.15 and a twelve month high of $216.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.92.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.10 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 11.13%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

