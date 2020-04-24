Adirondack Trust Co. Boosts Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 26.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,075 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Corning were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $21,935,010,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $232,539,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Corning by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 19,919,567 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $579,859,000 after buying an additional 2,120,941 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Corning in the 4th quarter worth about $47,740,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Corning by 87.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,393,953 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $69,688,000 after buying an additional 1,114,454 shares during the period. 74.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $20.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.83. The company has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.12. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $17.44 and a one year high of $34.90.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Corning had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GLW shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Corning from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet lowered Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.64.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

