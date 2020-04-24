Adirondack Trust Co. Boosts Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000.

SDY opened at $84.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.14. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $67.57 and a one year high of $108.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.6687 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

