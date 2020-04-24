Adirondack Trust Co. Buys 40 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 659 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Mastercard by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,930,418 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,027,054,000 after buying an additional 143,079 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Mastercard by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,804,905 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,316,366,000 after purchasing an additional 62,592 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,038,211 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,183,742,000 after buying an additional 367,242 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,483,087 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,727,324,000 after buying an additional 772,021 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $2,754,179,000. Institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA opened at $255.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $287.31. The stock has a market cap of $246.60 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Inc has a 1-year low of $199.99 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.41, for a total transaction of $12,231,711.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,602,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,423,646,366.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $319,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,386,155. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 230,534 shares of company stock valued at $74,137,309 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MA shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $348.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Nomura Securities dropped their target price on Mastercard from $368.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on Mastercard from $370.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.57.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

