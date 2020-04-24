Adirondack Trust Co. Has $178,000 Stock Holdings in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

Adirondack Trust Co. lowered its position in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in J M Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at $112,490,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,515,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,358,000 after buying an additional 670,499 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of J M Smucker by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,260,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,131,000 after acquiring an additional 389,917 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 725,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,108,000 after acquiring an additional 332,504 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in J M Smucker by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,880,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,775,000 after acquiring an additional 327,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of J M Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of J M Smucker from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded J M Smucker from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. J M Smucker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.69.

Shares of J M Smucker stock opened at $116.81 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.28. J M Smucker Co has a one year low of $91.88 and a one year high of $128.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 0.14.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.12. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that J M Smucker Co will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.46%.

In other news, CFO Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of J M Smucker stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,942 shares in the company, valued at $5,383,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About J M Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

