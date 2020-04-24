Adirondack Trust Co. Has $193,000 Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,071 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,483,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,334,304,000 after purchasing an additional 375,783 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,333,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,090,158,000 after acquiring an additional 340,415 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,829,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $916,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,081 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $727,585,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,566,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $651,562,000 after purchasing an additional 129,405 shares in the last quarter. 56.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price (down from $122.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $104.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Standpoint Research raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.15.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $99.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $125.31. The company has a market cap of $86.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.78.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 156.11%. The business had revenue of $20.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

