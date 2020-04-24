Adirondack Trust Co. Has $200,000 Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,148 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Oracle by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,583 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 2.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 10,058 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC grew its position in Oracle by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 11,266 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, New Potomac Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 36,600 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 51.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Oracle news, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.59 per share, for a total transaction of $971,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 38,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,873,678.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 10,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.23 per share, for a total transaction of $452,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,514.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $51.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.57.

ORCL stock opened at $51.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.34 and a 200-day moving average of $53.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.91. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $39.71 and a 12 month high of $60.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. Oracle had a return on equity of 64.68% and a net margin of 27.06%. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 12th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the enterprise software provider to buy up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

