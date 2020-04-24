Adirondack Trust Co. Has $450,000 Stock Holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Adirondack Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 5.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,019 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,859 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,074,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 18,366 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,988,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management grew its position in Boeing by 211.5% in the third quarter. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management now owns 24,094 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $9,167,000 after acquiring an additional 16,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

BA opened at $137.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $159.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $295.97. The firm has a market cap of $76.77 billion, a PE ratio of -114.78 and a beta of 1.76. Boeing Co has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $391.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Boeing from $367.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Boeing from $284.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.11.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

