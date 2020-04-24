Adirondack Trust Co. Sells 144 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Adirondack Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,042,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 9,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWM opened at $120.41 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $95.69 and a 1-year high of $170.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.4199 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.