Adirondack Trust Co. Sells 170 Shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

Adirondack Trust Co. reduced its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,682,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 451,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,102,000 after purchasing an additional 125,121 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 388,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,963,000 after buying an additional 98,673 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 698,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,622,000 after buying an additional 85,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,810,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,485,000 after buying an additional 85,607 shares in the last quarter. 77.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on MKC. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. MCCORMICK & CO /SH has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.64.

Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $151.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.74. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 52 week low of $112.22 and a 52 week high of $174.58. The firm has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $143.29 and its 200-day moving average is $159.73.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.36%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

