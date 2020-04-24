Adirondack Trust Co. Sells 3,460 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Adirondack Trust Co. trimmed its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,950 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,460 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of F. First Command Bank increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 27,041 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 21,351 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in Ford Motor by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 12,891 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 16,750 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 29,059 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ford Motor news, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total value of $177,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,130.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John C. Lechleiter purchased 10,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.24 per share, for a total transaction of $82,400.00. In the last three months, insiders purchased 30,000 shares of company stock worth $187,000. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ford Motor stock opened at $4.89 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $10.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a PE ratio of 244.62 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.92.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $39.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.55 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI cut Ford Motor from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $4.30 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.05.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

