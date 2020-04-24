Adirondack Trust Co. Trims Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Adirondack Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 58.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,785,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,279,184,000 after buying an additional 723,408 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,991,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $927,133,000 after acquiring an additional 608,474 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,969,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $461,131,000 after acquiring an additional 130,048 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 4,564,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $423,543,000 after purchasing an additional 347,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,521,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $419,524,000 after purchasing an additional 196,910 shares during the period.

VNQ opened at $72.44 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.60. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $55.58 and a 1 year high of $99.72.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

