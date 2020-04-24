Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.58 Per Share

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard in a report issued on Monday, April 20th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.58 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.69. Desjardins also issued estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.54 EPS.

