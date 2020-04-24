Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $28,000 Stock Holdings in Party City Holdco Inc (NYSE:PRTY)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its holdings in Party City Holdco Inc (NYSE:PRTY) by 83.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 59,300 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Party City Holdco were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Party City Holdco by 5.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 317,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,523,000 after buying an additional 16,053 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 5,372.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 25,720 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 25,250 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Party City Holdco by 81.2% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 61,733 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 27,670 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Party City Holdco by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,152,026 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,696,000 after buying an additional 39,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Party City Holdco alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin acquired 644,492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.48 per share, with a total value of $309,356.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

PRTY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Party City Holdco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Party City Holdco in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Stephens lowered Party City Holdco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Party City Holdco from $3.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.82.

Shares of PRTY stock opened at $0.36 on Friday. Party City Holdco Inc has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $8.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The firm has a market cap of $36.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06, a PEG ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 2.18.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.37). Party City Holdco had a negative net margin of 22.67% and a positive return on equity of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $731.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.80 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Party City Holdco Inc will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Party City Holdco

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

Featured Article: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Party City Holdco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Party City Holdco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.