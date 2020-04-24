Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $34,000 Holdings in Energous Corp (NASDAQ:WATT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Energous Corp (NASDAQ:WATT) by 34.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,900 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Energous were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energous in the third quarter worth $47,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Energous by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 7,541 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Energous by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Buckingham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Energous during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Energous during the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. 20.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ WATT opened at $2.31 on Friday. Energous Corp has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $5.38. The stock has a market cap of $69.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a current ratio of 4.97.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter. Energous had a negative return on equity of 151.20% and a negative net margin of 19,009.41%. Research analysts forecast that Energous Corp will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WATT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Energous in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Energous from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Energous from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd.

Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. It has a collaboration with vivo Global to explore integrating WattUp into smartphone designs that charge wirelessly over-the-air.

