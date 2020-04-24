Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 17,500 Shares of Amyris Inc (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its holdings in Amyris Inc (NASDAQ:AMRS) by 48.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 17,500 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Amyris were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMRS. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amyris by 156.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,446,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,098,000 after buying an additional 5,158,716 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Amyris by 108.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,364,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after buying an additional 710,247 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Amyris by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 880,717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 210,796 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Amyris by 601.7% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 438,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 375,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amyris by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 37,966 shares during the last quarter. 26.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMRS shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amyris in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Amyris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amyris currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

In other Amyris news, Director L John Doerr bought 10,505,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.87 per share, with a total value of $30,151,221.24. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,798 shares in the company, valued at $22,380.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Melo sold 52,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total transaction of $180,303.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 642,097 shares in the company, valued at $2,189,550.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMRS opened at $2.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.34. Amyris Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $5.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.19.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $40.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Amyris Inc will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc, an integrated renewable products company, delivers alternatives to petroleum, plant, and animal-based products across a range of consumer and industry segments worldwide. It applies its bioscience solutions to convert plant sugars into hydrocarbon molecules, specialty ingredients, and consumer products.

