Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 54,550 Shares of Unit Co. (NYSE:UNT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in Unit Co. (NYSE:UNT) by 48.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 54,550 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.10% of Unit worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Unit by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 242,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after buying an additional 75,318 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unit during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unit by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,813,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 1,009,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Unit by 817.4% in the 4th quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,733,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after buying an additional 2,435,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

UNT stock opened at $0.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.86. Unit Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.14 and a fifty-two week high of $15.71.

Unit (NYSE:UNT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $164.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.24 million. Unit had a negative net margin of 82.10% and a negative return on equity of 4.23%. Equities analysts predict that Unit Co. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

UNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised Unit from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Unit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens cut shares of Unit from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Unit has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Unit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Contract Drilling, and Mid-Stream. The Oil and Natural Gas segment explores for, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties.

