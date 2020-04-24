Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Altium Wealth Management LLC

Altium Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,000,210,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter worth $360,180,000. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $140,562,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,768,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $985,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 259.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 657,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,915,000 after purchasing an additional 474,294 shares during the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $99.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Allstate Corp has a one year low of $64.13 and a one year high of $125.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.06. The company has a market capitalization of $31.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.92.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.27 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 10.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Allstate Corp will post 10.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 20.71%.

A number of analysts have commented on ALL shares. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Allstate from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Allstate from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Allstate from $124.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.73.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

