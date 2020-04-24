Almaden Minerals (TSE:AMM) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.63

Shares of Almaden Minerals Ltd. (TSE:AMM) (NYSEMKT:AAU) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.63 and traded as low as $0.54. Almaden Minerals shares last traded at $0.54, with a volume of 25,213 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $66.83 million and a PE ratio of -15.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.63.

About Almaden Minerals (TSE:AMM)

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal property is the Ixtaca project located in Puebla State, Mexico.

