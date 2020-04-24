Altium Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,853 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 44.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,247 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 148.9% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 560 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 3,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $181,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $61.28 on Friday. CVS Health Corp has a fifty-two week low of $51.72 and a fifty-two week high of $77.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $78.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.19 and a 200 day moving average of $67.92.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $66.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.01 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.25%.

CVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.41.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

