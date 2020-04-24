Altium Wealth Management LLC Acquires 298 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,291 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in Alphabet by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,276.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $835.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,192.13 and its 200 day moving average is $1,317.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $1,532.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 47.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,457.16, for a total transaction of $87,429.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,378.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 45 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,151.24, for a total transaction of $51,805.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,839.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,820,434 shares of company stock valued at $119,224,927. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on GOOG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,546.00 to $1,769.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,540.86.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Story: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.