Altium Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 38.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Prologis during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 236,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,192,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 3.7% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 49,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,208,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,899,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,741,097,000 after buying an additional 571,305 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PLD opened at $86.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $65.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.99. Prologis Inc has a one year low of $59.82 and a one year high of $99.79.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $878.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.54 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 48.50%. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Prologis Inc will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 70.09%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PLD. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Prologis from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

