Altium Wealth Management LLC Buys 819 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 31.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,438 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,095,974,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Danaher by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,296,233 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $812,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,841 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,210,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $799,731,000 after acquiring an additional 592,810 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,030,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Danaher by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,651,040 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $253,402,000 after purchasing an additional 382,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $167.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $142.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danaher from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Danaher from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.75.

In other news, SVP William King sold 26,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $4,225,265.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,593,478.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel L. Comas sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.34, for a total value of $500,154.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,561,184.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 297,385 shares of company stock worth $48,153,397. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

DHR stock opened at $160.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $107.15 billion, a PE ratio of 39.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $141.18 and a 200-day moving average of $147.79. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $119.60 and a 12-month high of $169.19.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.29%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

