Altium Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 50,000 Tribune Publishing Co (NASDAQ:TPCO)

Altium Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tribune Publishing Co (NASDAQ:TPCO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC owned 0.14% of Tribune Publishing as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TPCO. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Tribune Publishing by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Tribune Publishing during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Tribune Publishing by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tribune Publishing by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tribune Publishing by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 19,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.50% of the company’s stock.

TPCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Tribune Publishing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Tribune Publishing in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tribune Publishing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Tribune Publishing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tribune Publishing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.63.

Shares of TPCO stock opened at $7.45 on Friday. Tribune Publishing Co has a 1 year low of $4.91 and a 1 year high of $13.86. The stock has a market cap of $273.77 million, a PE ratio of -15.52 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.74 and its 200-day moving average is $10.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $252.27 million during the quarter. Tribune Publishing had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a negative return on equity of 0.73%.

Tribune Publishing Company Profile

Tribune Publishing Company, a media company, publishes newspapers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, M and X. It publishes daily newspapers; weekly newspapers; and digital platforms, such as Websites and mobile applications. The company also provides various digital marketing services, which include the development of mobile Websites, search engine marketing and optimization, social media account management, and content marketing for its customers' Web presence for small to medium size businesses.

