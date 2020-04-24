Altium Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Altium Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in shares of Clorox by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 10,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Clorox by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loudon Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 80.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Benno O. Dorer sold 252,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.01, for a total transaction of $42,724,713.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,908 shares in the company, valued at $51,870,521.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 2,086 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.62, for a total value of $345,483.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,868.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 255,750 shares of company stock valued at $43,218,097. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Clorox from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $169.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on Clorox from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Clorox in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Clorox from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $153.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.50.

Shares of CLX opened at $189.92 on Friday. Clorox Co has a twelve month low of $144.12 and a twelve month high of $214.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $179.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.31.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.15. Clorox had a return on equity of 133.50% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Clorox Co will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.09%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

