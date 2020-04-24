Altium Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Altium Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 50.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,670 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,484.6% during the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 719.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000.

EFA opened at $54.58 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $45.72 and a 52 week high of $70.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.51.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

