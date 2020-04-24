Altium Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 96.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,117 shares of the energy giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,967 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exelon by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 21,924 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 4.3% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 71,649 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in Exelon by 17.8% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 98,829 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after buying an additional 14,907 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in Exelon by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 20,837 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Middleton & Co Inc MA raised its position in Exelon by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 60,798 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $2,238,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

EXC opened at $36.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $29.28 and a twelve month high of $51.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The energy giant reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Exelon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Exelon from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.