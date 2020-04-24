Altium Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 358 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth about $30,000. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new position in PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Andrew T. Feldstein acquired 10,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $94.92 per share, with a total value of $999,982.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 53,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,045,757.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Q. Reilly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total value of $1,545,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,767 shares in the company, valued at $17,731,501.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PNC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $181.00 price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $154.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.86.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $99.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.27. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 52-week low of $79.41 and a 52-week high of $161.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.34.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.24. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 23.23%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.39%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

