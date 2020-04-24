Altium Wealth Management LLC Invests $365,000 in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Altium Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.9% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 13,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,315,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,221,000 after acquiring an additional 102,849 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 96,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter valued at $214,000. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $63.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $46.47 and a 52 week high of $65.15.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 31.95%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th were paid a $0.7874 dividend. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.53%.

NVO has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Guggenheim downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.85.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Featured Story: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.