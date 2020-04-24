Altium Wealth Management LLC Invests $387,000 in Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE)

Altium Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,731 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter worth about $656,000. Addison Capital Co acquired a new stake in SEA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,769,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in SEA by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 17,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in SEA by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,043,646 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $82,195,000 after buying an additional 94,232 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the fourth quarter worth $2,702,000. Institutional investors own 67.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine upgraded SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of SEA from $54.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $42.50 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, CLSA upped their price objective on SEA from $44.60 to $54.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SEA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.61.

SE opened at $53.63 on Friday. Sea Ltd has a one year low of $23.06 and a one year high of $55.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.91 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.45.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.23). SEA had a negative return on equity of 72.89% and a negative net margin of 67.18%. The business had revenue of $909.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.95) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 133.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sea Ltd will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, and eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as live streaming of online gameplay and social features.

