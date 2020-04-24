Altium Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Altium Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,270,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 287,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,149,000 after buying an additional 14,850 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 16.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.9% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 89,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 77.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on CL. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.88.

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $71.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.62. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $58.49 and a fifty-two week high of $77.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 1,906.25% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.19%.

In related news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total transaction of $50,356.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,111,956.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel B. Marsili sold 66,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $5,100,120.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 122,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,353,311.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 259,857 shares of company stock worth $19,379,870. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

Further Reading: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.