Altium Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Altium Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 42.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,812 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 207.4% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,791 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

MCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus boosted their price target on Moody’s from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $240.00 to $234.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $275.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $266.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $233.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.00.

In other news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 7,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.88, for a total value of $1,994,059.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,578 shares in the company, valued at $12,884,330.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 5,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.98, for a total transaction of $1,351,876.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,576 shares in the company, valued at $2,238,164.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,624 shares of company stock worth $14,881,827 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

MCO opened at $240.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.31. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $164.19 and a 52-week high of $287.25. The company has a market cap of $42.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Moody’s had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 261.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.02%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

