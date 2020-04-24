Altium Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,348 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Altium Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 27.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,348 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 11,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 172,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,855,000 after purchasing an additional 8,767 shares in the last quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth $238,000. Finally, American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 25,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,681,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $110.92 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $87.71 and a 1 year high of $130.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.32.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

