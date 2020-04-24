Altium Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,909 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Altium Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 25.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,909 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 23,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 37,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 72.0% in the first quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 8,625 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 49,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 14.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWD opened at $105.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.16. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $84.11 and a 1-year high of $138.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.7935 per share. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

