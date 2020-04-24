Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Brand Asset Management Group Inc.

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 518.4% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Altria Group by 1,005.6% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $38.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.34. Altria Group Inc has a 1-year low of $30.95 and a 1-year high of $55.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.40, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.50.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 67.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 79.62%.

MO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.25.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

