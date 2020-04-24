Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Increased by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 87.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,997 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 1,569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Beddow Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 1,041 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 42 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 26,399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,050.15, for a total value of $54,121,909.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,239,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,349,829,494.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total transaction of $742,649,791.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,001,001 shares in the company, valued at $116,077,978,456.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 725,314 shares of company stock valued at $1,483,425,513 over the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,625.00 price objective (up previously from $2,550.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,384.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,399.45 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $2,461.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1,178.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,986.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,886.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.04 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

