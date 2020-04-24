America Movil SAB de CV (NYSE:AMOV) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $15.09

America Movil SAB de CV ADR (NYSE:AMOV)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.09 and traded as low as $10.50. America Movil SAB de CV shares last traded at $10.80, with a volume of 2,100 shares.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of America Movil SAB de CV from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.09.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in America Movil SAB de CV stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR (NYSE:AMOV) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,439 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in America Movil SAB de CV were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

America Movil SAB de CV Company Profile

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America, the United States, the Caribbean, and Europe. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

