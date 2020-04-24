American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Has $678,000 Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP trimmed its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,526 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Intel were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Intel by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 142,522,918 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,529,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,789 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Intel by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,030,997 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,124,265,000 after purchasing an additional 904,426 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $2,966,694,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 27,008,301 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,616,447,000 after buying an additional 1,404,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,487,025 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,226,148,000 after buying an additional 469,266 shares during the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Intel from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.92.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 10,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total transaction of $577,477.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,952,511.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andy D. Bryant sold 9,991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $573,283.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 425,595 shares in the company, valued at $24,420,641.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,853 shares of company stock valued at $4,327,846. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $59.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $241.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.46 and its 200-day moving average is $57.87. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $42.86 and a 12-month high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.18. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The business had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

