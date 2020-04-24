American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Sells 1,214 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP cut its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 12.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,214 shares during the period. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 312,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PFE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Pfizer from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.03.

NYSE PFE opened at $36.69 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $44.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $197.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.40 and a 200 day moving average of $36.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.