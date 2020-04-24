Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Adirondack Trust Co.

Adirondack Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 45.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,262 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the quarter. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Profit Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 50.2% during the first quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 8,433 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 12,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Amgen by 10.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 603,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $122,271,000 after acquiring an additional 55,308 shares during the period. Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 2.0% in the first quarter. Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,601 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 10.1% in the first quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMGN stock opened at $232.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $208.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.55. Amgen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.30 and a 12 month high of $244.99. The company has a market capitalization of $135.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 85.52%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.42 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 43.18%.

In related news, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total value of $2,130,071.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total transaction of $233,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,648,660.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,689 shares of company stock valued at $2,462,753. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $218.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.80.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

