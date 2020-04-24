Analysts Anticipate Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) Will Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Pure Storage’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.11). Pure Storage posted earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 45.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Pure Storage will report full year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to $0.26. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $0.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Pure Storage.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 12.23% and a negative return on equity of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $492.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis.

PSTG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Pure Storage from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Pure Storage from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine raised Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Pure Storage from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.10.

In other news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 185,000 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total value of $3,322,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,060,101.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSTG. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,106,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage stock opened at $13.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.47. Pure Storage has a 1 year low of $7.93 and a 1 year high of $23.36.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack and Artificial Intelligence Ready Infrastructure converged infrastructure solutions.

