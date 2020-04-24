Analysts Set Expectations for Kimbell Royalty Partners LP’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:KRP)

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP) – Analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report issued on Monday, April 20th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of ($0.26) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.25). KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Imperial Capital cut their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $15.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.68.

Shares of NYSE:KRP opened at $5.58 on Thursday. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $18.59. The company has a market capitalization of $290.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 6.28 and a current ratio of 6.28.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The energy company reported ($2.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($2.30). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a negative net margin of 73.49% and a positive return on equity of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $25.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.73 million.

In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, CFO Robert Davis Ravnaas purchased 23,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.32 per share, for a total transaction of $102,708.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 373,391 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,049.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Upstream Associates Llc sold 750,000 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $11,100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 108,165 shares of company stock valued at $481,967. 14.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the fourth quarter worth $297,000. 23.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 7.8 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.4 million gross acres.

