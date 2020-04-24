Anderson Fisher LLC Sells 2,674 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Anderson Fisher LLC decreased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 48.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,795 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,674 shares during the quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Old Port Advisors grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 45,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 6,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 10,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on T shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Cfra decreased their price target on AT&T from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.90.

T opened at $29.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $212.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.36 and its 200-day moving average is $36.49. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.05%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $1,057,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Further Reading: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.