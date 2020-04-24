Anderson Hoagland & Co. Acquires 1,550 Shares of Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its stake in Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Healthequity were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthequity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Healthequity by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Healthequity in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Healthequity during the fourth quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, S&CO Inc. bought a new position in shares of Healthequity during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. 99.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Larry L. Trittschuh sold 6,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.65, for a total value of $440,733.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,216.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HQY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research lowered their price target on Healthequity from $86.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Guggenheim started coverage on Healthequity in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Healthequity in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Healthequity in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Healthequity from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.67.

NASDAQ HQY opened at $49.37 on Friday. Healthequity Inc has a 12 month low of $34.40 and a 12 month high of $88.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.57.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $201.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.95 million. Healthequity had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 10.54%. Healthequity’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Healthequity Inc will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Healthequity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

