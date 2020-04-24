Anderson Hoagland & Co. Acquires 950 Shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its stake in shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,437 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 950 shares during the quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Baidu by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,284 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 650 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in Baidu by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 255 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its position in Baidu by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 5,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.54% of the company’s stock.

Baidu stock opened at $99.85 on Friday. Baidu Inc has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $174.26. The company has a market capitalization of $35.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BIDU. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Baidu in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Baidu from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. CLSA reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $164.50 target price on shares of Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Baidu from $183.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.83.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

