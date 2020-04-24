Anderson Hoagland & Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. cut its stake in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 49.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,190 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,124 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in RPM International were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of RPM International by 1,013.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 489,264 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,373,000 after buying an additional 445,312 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of RPM International by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 716,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,969,000 after purchasing an additional 156,476 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RPM International by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 304,516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,375,000 after purchasing an additional 129,736 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RPM International by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,434,536 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $110,012,000 after purchasing an additional 67,752 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in RPM International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,922,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RPM. Bank of America lowered shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Seaport Global Securities raised RPM International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on RPM International from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded RPM International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $77.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on RPM International from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RPM International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.38.

In related news, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.77, for a total transaction of $52,039.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RPM opened at $63.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. RPM International Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.85 and a 12-month high of $77.47.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RPM International Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. RPM International’s payout ratio is 53.14%.

RPM International Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

